Daesh leader among 30 killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed and wounded at least 35 loyalists of the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist group during the ongoing “Shaheen-25 operations” in eastern Nangarhar province, official said.

The provincial governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said that air and ground operations, carried out by the Afghan security forces have killed at least 30 insurgents including a commander of the group, identified as Hamza. In addition to that five other militants were wounded in the attack.

The provincial police commandment earlier in a statement, said the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in Haska Mina district as vast swaths of the district including Gagari, Shagal, Jabo Kali, Payin, Langari, Kandu, Chonki, and Nari areas were covered.”

The statement furthered, 12 militants were killed in total during the operations, conducted by security forces and at least four others including a local leader of the group received injuries.

According to the statement, a leader of Daesh terrorist group has been wounded during the operation identified as Mullah Maeem, and one mortar launcher and two heavy machineguns of the militants were also destroyed.

The eastern Nangarhar province is a comparatively volatile province—where terrorist groups are plotting terrorist and destructive activities in some parts of the province against security forces, educational institutions and also hampering developmental projects.

Moreover, the local officials termed the ongoing “Shaheen-25 operations” as a result-oriented against militants in Kot and Haska Mina districts of Nangarhar.

Recently, the Chief of Army Staff General Qadim Shah Shaheem said that around 2000 Daesh militants were killed in the past one year.