Daesh leader killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report-KABUL: The U.S. Forces in Afghanistan confirm that Sheikh Abdul Hasib, the amir (leader) of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan was killed in a combined Afghan-U.S. raid in eastern Nangarhar on April 27.

The raid conducted by Afghan Special Security Forces (KtahKhas), in partnership with U.S.Forces – Afghanistan, also resulted in the deaths of several other high ranking ISIS-K leadersand 35 ISIS-K fighters, said a statement issued by Resolute Support.

“This successful joint operation is another important step in our relentless campaign to defeatISIS-K in 2017,” said General John Nicholson, Commander U.S. Forces – Afghanistan.

“This isthe second ISIS-K emir we have killed in nine months, along with dozens of their leaders andhundreds of their fighters. For more than two years, ISIS-K has waged a barbaric campaign ofdeath, torture and violence against the Afghan people, especially those in southern Nangarhar.”

Abdul Hasib directed the March 8 attack against Kabul National Military Hospital, which resultedin the deaths and injury of over one-hundred innocent Afghans. Hasib also directed fighters tobehead local elders in front of their families and ordered the kidnapping of women and girls toforce them to marry ISIS-K fighters.

“I applaud the tremendous skill and courage shown by our Afghan partners,” said Nicholson.

“This fight strengthens our resolve to rid Afghanistan of these terrorists and bring peace andstability to this great country. Any ISIS member that comes to Afghanistan will meet the samefate.”

Afghan and U.S. Forces launched a counter ISIS-K offensive in early March 2017 to drive ISIS-K from Nangarhar and send a clear message to ISIS that there is no sanctuary for their fightersin Afghanistan. Afghan and U.S. Forces have killed or captured hundreds of fighters and the2017 offensive against the terror group continues.

To date, the campaign has liberated over half of the districts that ISIS-K controlled, which hasallowed local residents to return to their homes for the first time in more than two years.

Presidential Palace by sending a statement confirmed killing of Daesh Amir and said that recently Afghan forces targeted number of Daesh commanders in the province.

Afghan forces with the support of international troops imposed heavy casualties over terrorist groups and will continue to its crackdown to eliminate all insurgents groups across the country, underlined the statement.