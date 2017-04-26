Daesh on run: 34 fighters eliminated in Nangarhar offensive

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 34 Islamic State (IS) fighters, which is also known as Daesh terrorists have been killed during an air and ground operation in eastern Nangarhar province, official said on Wednesday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani told Pajhwok Afghan News that 34 militants were killed in Mahmand and Paykha areas of Achin district during the joint security forces operations.

“A number of foreigners were also among the rebels killed and their weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the offensive,” he added.

According to the official, security forces and civilians have suffered no causality in the offensive.

The Daesh terrorist group has not commented into the matter so far.

Moreover, separately, Nangarhar police have arrested three people in connection of different crimes. At the same time three landmines were also discovered and defused during a demining process. However, officials did not clear the date and location of these incidents.