Daesh recruiting fighters in Logar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorist group had kicked off recruiting process to bring more fighters in their militancy rank as already hundreds of recruited fighters dispatched to Achin district to receive terrorist training, local officials in central Logar province said on Wednesday.

Hameedullah Hameed, administrative chief for Azra district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the IS was recruiting youngsters to swell its ranks in the embattled district.

“But no area of the district is being controlled by Daesh, whose recruitment drive is being directed from the Achin district of neighboring Nangarhar province. The recruits are then sent there for training,” he added.

According to him, the terrorist group wanted to use the newly recruiters in their terrorist activities in the upcoming spring fight in different parts of the country.

“Azra is among the insecure district of the country, sharing border with Pakistan, where Daesh militants were present as well.

Haji Ibrahim, a resident of Akbarkheli locality, verified the Islamic State recruitment process underway in the district and a large number of youth hand joined the group.

“Daesh has also persuaded my 22-year-old son who joined their ranks and is being trained in Achin. I strived to bring him back but failed,” Pajhwok quoted Ibrahim, as saying.

Another resident, Bismillah said that they were facing multiple issues due to Daesh activities. “If this process continues, it will create problem for us,” he warned.

“We are aware of Daesh activities in Azra district,” Col. Mohammad Jan Abid, the provincial crime branch chief told Pajhwok Afghan News.

While rejecting the presence of Daesh militants in the district, he said the group was only involved in recruiting process.

However, the governor’s spokesman did on comment on the issue, while saying he was not aware of Daesh activities in Azra district.

It is worth mentioning that Azra district is situated 90 kilometers east of Pul-i-Alam, the provincial capital.

The main road to the district has been closed for the past 14 years, and its residents use Kabul and Nangarhar routes for travel, the source added.

This comes as recently 40 fighters loyal to the Daesh terrorist group were killed during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province.

A statement issued in that time by the provincial press office, said that these fighters were killed during air and ground operations in Haska Mina district.

In addition to that 16 Daesh militants were wounded in the operation.

Moreover, the Afghan security forces detained seven Daesh fighters in the district. Most of the killed and wounded fighters were foreigners, the statement mentioned.