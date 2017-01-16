Daesh torches 20 more houses in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring News-KABUL: The Islamic State (IS) aka Daesh insurgents have set 20 more houses in fire in the Kot district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Monday.

District governor Hajji Syed Rahman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Daesh rebels burnt 20 more homes of civilians of Khorkai locality of the district on Sunday.

He said that heavy losses had been inflicted on local residents as a result of the IS assault.

“In the remote area which is out of our control, residents had abandoned their homes. The fighters attacked the locality yesterday, but they faced strong resistance from us…” he added.

If attention was not paid, and security situation remained deteriorate, the militant would not restrain from burning strategy of civilian homes in the district.

However, the Daesh militants have not commented into incident so far.

This comes as two days ago, militants loyal to the Daesh group set on fire 65 residential houses in the same district of the province. “Daesh militants have torched 65 empty residential houses in Baba Ghondi area of Kot district of Nangarhar province, provincial spokesman, Attaullah Khogiani said.

According to him, most of the families had fled the Baba Ghonid area recently due to conflicts.