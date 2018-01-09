Danish denies claims of distortion of constitution

AT-KABUL: Second Vice President, Mohammad Sarwar Danish rejected the allegations on the distortion in the constitution, saying there were political conspiracies behind the claim.

Some lawmakers and politicians had earlier claimed that a number of the constitution articles had been distorted.

Danish termed the Afghan constitution as the best one in the regional level, saying that it aims to politically stabilize and bring national unity in the country.

“Systematization in every country begins based on its constitution,” the vice president said. “If the constitution is not implemented across the country, anarchy and disorder will take its place.”

He admitted violation of the constitution by some individuals, but said some allegations in this regard were exaggerative.

The allegations about the distortion in the constitution are either based on unawareness or there are some political games behind them, Danesh said.

“I was witness that no distortion was made in the constitution after amendments and reforms during Hamid Karzai’s presidency in the constitutional Loya Jirga,” he added.

He said that the value of the constitution should be understood, because it caused good works like the creation of the government.

Danesh added that only a Loya Jirga is authorized to bring amendments in the constitution. “Amendments in the constitution is important in every nation and it should be done legally and a correct mechanism.