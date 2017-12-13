Danish meets his Indian counterpart

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan Second Vice President, Sarwar Danish on Tuesday met with his Indian counterpart, Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi, in which both sides discussed ways t boost bilateral ties.

The two leaders held talks on cross-border militancy, Iran’s Chabahar Port and finding ways to enhance bilateral and economic ties, according to Indian media report.

Danish is on a five-day trip to India. He visited the business capital Mumbai city on Sunday and attended an international conference on ‘Harmony and Memorial of Mother Teresa’.

India and Afghanistan share a strong relationship. India has played a significant role in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

New Delhi’s extensive developmental assistance program for Afghanistan now stands at around $2 billion, According to the Indian Foreign Ministry.