Danish seeks end to violence against journalists, self-censorship

AT News Report-KABUL: The Second Vice-President, Sarwar Danish in a conference said that the presence of powerful individuals in the country have been the main factors of violence against journalists and self-censorships in media outlets which requires government action to protect and nurture media organizations.

The representative of media conference has displayed nearly two thousand and 455 video, audio and print media organizations operating in the country.

“The presented statistic shows that all the cases were carried out by government institutions. Of the 49 percent of violence against journalists, only 36 percent of them have been addressed in the past year,” said Fahim Dashti, a member of Journalist Federation.

Moreover, the Attorney General, Farid Ahmadi said, “We will seriously address the cases of violence against journalists from now on.”

In the meantime, Sarwar Danish announced that the distribution process of electronic Identity Card would be inaugurated in the nearest time.

“There is no obstacle against the distribution process of the electronic ID cards and we will start the process up to the next week,” the second-vice president added.

This comes at a time when reports revealed remarkable increase in violence against journalists in the country during 2017.