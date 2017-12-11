Danish wants India to increase scholarships for Afghans

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Second Vice President Sarwar Danish has voiced optimism that India will increase the number of scholarships for Afghan students.

He expressed the hope at a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, the Press Trust of India reported.

5,000 Afghani students were studying in Maharashtra alone on Indian scholarships, Danish was quoted as saying. India would further increase the number of scholarships for Afghan students, he hoped.

The VP urged the expansion of cultural, economic and business links. He also called for cementing political and strategic relations between the allies.

He commended India’s assistance in constructing Afghanistan’s parliament building, and Salma dam in western Herat province.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Rao suggested air connectivity of Kabul as well as other Afghan cities with Mumbai to boost trade and promote tourism.