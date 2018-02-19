Dead bodies of nine hostages found in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: The dead bodies of nine civilians — who have been kidnapped by the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh militants, and later killed, have been found in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Monday.

The Daesh militants abducted dozens of people, including tribal elders from She Paye area of Kot district nearly 18 months ago. However the dead bodies of nine of them found.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani said that dead bodies composed of tribal elders.

“Nine of them were killed and buried in a mass grave in the Mamond Dara locality of Achin district,” he added.

He also informed of funeral ceremony held for them in Kot district yesterday (Monday).

The dead bodies were discovered by the Security forces during an operation in the area.