Deadly incident foiled in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: A bloody incident was thwarted in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of the eastern Nangarhar.

“Members of Taliban network, who planned to transfer weapons and ammunition to run terrorist attack in Jalalabad city arrested by intelligence operatives,” said Governor Spokesman for Nangarhar Ataullah Khogyanai.

He said that the arrested insurgent named Israrullah and is from Logar province.

The intelligence operatives arrested the insurgents, while he was transferring one rocket launcher with six rocket bullets to the city, he added.

He elaborated that the insurgent was arrested in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar.

During primary investigation the indict confessed that he planned to transfer ammunition and weapons to Jalalabad and conducted a terrorist attack with his comrade in the city, he underlined.

On Wednesday, a group of armed men linked to the Daesh terrorist group attacked the office of Save the Children international relief organization in Jalalabad city, killing at least five people and injuring more than 20.