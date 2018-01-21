Death of Russian professor saddens: Karzai

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai was saddened over the death of veteran Russian professor, Konstantin Lebedev.

“With regrets I learned that prominent Russian linguist, lecturer at the Moscow state university and Afghanistan expert, professor Konstantin Lebedev passed away at the age of 98,” Karzai said in a statement.

Lebedev was serving in the Afghanistan studies department in the Moscow University.

He spent his life in service of the science and culture as well as teaching students. He has written over 100 books and articles and translated several Afghan works to Russian, Karzai said, praising his works.

“His death is a great tragedy and I would like to express my condolences to his family, students, Russian Orientalists and lecturers of the Moscow state university.”