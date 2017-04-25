Defense minister, army chief resigned over Balkh massacre

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Minister of Defense Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim have stepped down, after a Taliban major attack on 209 Shaheen corps, which resulted at killing and wounded of over 200 armies in Balkh.

Ten armed Taliban fighters including suicide attackers, attacked the 209 Shaheen corps killed and wounded over 200 army soldiers in northern Balkh province on Friday.

President Ghani after the attack on 209 Shaheen corps, accepted resign of Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim, said Deputy Spokesman for Presidential Palace Dawa Khan Minapal

He said that both officials has tendered their resignation to president after major attack in 209 Shaheen corps, which was accepted.

President Ashraf Ghani also approved replacement of commanders of 209, 207, 205, and 203 corps, after attack on Shaheen corps in Balkh.

Briefing to the media at a press conference Minister of Defense Abdullah Habibi said that I am very regretful due to attack in 209 Shaheen corps, but my resign is not due to this attack, but because of national interest.

He said that after the attack I want to generate the culture of giving resignation in order to pave the ground for serving other Afghans.

He said that considering army soldiers giving sacrifices in stronghold, I made this decision to victimize my job and tender resignation.

No pressure was behind my resignation, it was my willing, he added.

Meanwhile Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim said that by giving resign I want to generate this moral culture among Afghan forces.

He said that unfortunately Afghanistan is involved in war against terrorism, regional intelligence and drug smugglers.

He said that Afghan forces fighting bravely against all abovementioned phenomenon.

He stated that my resignation as Army Chief of Staff is not the meaning of taking distance from military duty, I won’t be an army staff, but will continue serving to the country.

Number of parliamentarians while voicing pleasure over resignation of both MoD officials and believed that insufficiency and mismanagement of security officials were main factor behind ramp up insecurity and recent tragedies. Lawmaker said only giving stepping down wont treat pains, they should introduced to attorney office.