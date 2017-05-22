Destructive act: Pakistani bus seized with more than six tons of explosives

AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces have seized a Pakistani bus carrying 6,250 kilograms of Ammonium Nitrate, which is used in making Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in eastern Nangarhar province, official said on Monday.

The explosives packed bus was seized in Marko Bazzaar area of Ghani Kheil district, sharing borders with Pakistan. The provincial governor office in a media statement, said that the seized explosives materials were hidden in 125 bags.

This comes as month ago, the Afghan intelligence operatives have seized two trucks at Torkham crossing which were carrying 35700 kilograms of Ammonium Nitrate from Pakistan. The explosive that was entered into Afghan soil for destructive activities, have been placed skillfully among clothes, the statement added.

A man identified as Esmatullah have been detained in the connection of smuggling, and investigation is underway.

Nangarhar is burning at the hand of Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist group, and security officials saying that Pakistan supporting them to carry its evil activities in the province. Security officials showed concern that some elements in the region, including Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are supporting militant group. In the past, provincial officials said that majority of fighter loyal to Daesh militant operating in Nangarhar province are Pakistani nationals and receiving command from ISI.

Documents recovered from Daesh insurgents revealed that they had came from Pakistan to fight under the name of Islamic State terrorist group.

In the past, the Provincial governor spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani said that documents and witness found from killed or detained Daesh fighters during Afghan security forces raids in Achin and Kot districts, proves that most of Daesh loyalist fighters are from Orakzai Agency of Pakistan. “Our intelligence reports also revealed that most of Pakistani citizen are fighting under Daesh flag in Kot and Achin districts.