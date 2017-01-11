Disappearance of bloggers: Activists, students, political parties protest in Peshawar

AT-PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil society, students and political parties workers arranged demonstration to condemn the disappearance of teacher, writer, human right activist Salman Haider and three other bloggers across Pakistan. The demonstrations had placards and banners to that had slogans to recover the writers and human right activists.

While addressing the gathering Awami National Party’s former MNA and central leader Jamila Gillani told that Pakistan is a democratic country having a constitution that is giving full implementation of the universal charter of human rights. So none of the institution or law enforcing agencies have right to disappear political, social, human rights activists and writers. “In the light of the constitution of the country the citizens have right to assembly, freedom of speech, thoughts and opinion”, she told. “Abduction of activists for being vocal for human rights is violation of the constitution and democratic norms”.

While social and political activist Sanna Ejaz told that disappearance of workers and writers in a broad day light is unbearable in a country where democratic government is having existence. “We appeal to Honorable judiciary, elected government and law enforcing agencies order to bring Salman Haider and other bloggers to appearance, if any case is registered against these activists, courts can go for their process on such grounds”.

Nazra Sayed told the gathering that every citizen of Pakistan has right to have liberty of speech, thoughts and opinions because we are living in an “Islamic Republic of Pakistan” and its constitution has vast horizon for its citizen to remain vocal for their issues and rights.

A youth activist and university student Pirzada Fawadur Rehman told the participants of the demonstration that we appeal to International Organizations on Human Rights for having their focus on the disappearance of political, social and Human Rights activists in Pakistan. “A democratic society and its norms should be implemented to get a peaceful and developed status of the citizens”.

The gathering asked media organizations for playing their role for coverage for the freedom of humans fundamental liberties of speech, assembly, media (Press) and opinion.