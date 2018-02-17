Distribution of e-NICs in upcoming 2-day: Abdullah calls for delay in issuance, ‘it’s a national issue, needs more discussion, attention’

AT News Report-KABUL: The long-awaited distribution of the Electronic National Identity Cards (e-NICs) is going to kick off in the upcoming two days by inauguration of some key officials, it has been reported.

President Ashraf Ghani, Second Vice President, Mohammad Sarwar Danish, and First Lady Bibi Gul have completed biometric process, from registration and provided serial numbers for their E-NICs in Kabul on Thursday, according to a well-place source.

However, the Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah’s office has said that distribution of e-NICs is an important national issue, and needs more discussion and attention. Thus the top government official called for delay in issuance of e-NICs till national consensus made over it.

“Such huge important national issues need more, discussions and attention amid at preventing the differences,” the CEO office said in a statement.

The CEO emphasized on national consensus before distribution to be kicked off.

However, a reliable government source told Pajhwok Afghan News that the president, second vice president, first lady have completed the required process to get e-NIC at Presidential Palace.

The source added that biometric process was also completed with their e-NIC numbers. Their NICs would be printed next Sunday or Monday in formal gathering, said the source.

The source further said on Saturday sixty officials including ministers, governors and political figures would take part in a process in which serial numbers for their e-NIC would be awarded. The process would start from 8:00am in the morning till 4:00pm in the afternoon.

According to the source formal process to the e-NICs would be launched on Sunday or Monday.