Dozen protest in Khost against Iran’s president

AT-KABUL: A huge rally against the irresponsible statement of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over dam’s construction in Afghanistan was organized on Monday by the tribal council of southern zone in Khost province.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned the immoral interference of Iranian authorities in internal affairs of Afghanistan, urging the government to continue construction work of Kajaki and Kamal Khan dams in Helmand and Nimroz provinces.

Addressing the participants of the rally, a tribal elder, Gul Khan said the people of Khost are backing their government for managing water through construction of dams in various parts of the country. He added that construction of dams in a bid to manage and utilize our water is necessary for peace and prosperity in the country.

Another elder in his speech expressed his strong commitment for national interests and extended solidarity and support to the government. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the government against any internal or external aggression creating obstacles for national projects,” the protestors remarked.

He said Afghan people know how to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Afghanistan has the right to construct dams over its rivers across the country and the baseless statement of Iranian President goes against all the international conventions regarding water and diplomatic norms which could not be tolerated, he added.

Meanwhile, a tribal elder, Zafar Khan slammed Pakistan for fencing the Durand Line and called on the government to adopt preventive measures against the Pakistani aggression.

Another speaker, Aqil Din said if the government is not in position to retaliate against the Pakistan’s unauthorized and unilaterally establishment of military installations along Durand Line, then it must take support of the Afghan people who know well how to put an end to the Pakistan’s unauthorized moves.

There is a wide range wave of anger among the Afghan people after the controversial statement of Iran’s President and fencing the Durand Line by Pakistan, which caused to peaceful protests across the country.