Dozens killed in fresh snowstorm in Faryab

AT-KABUL: In the new gesture of snowstorms and freezing weather, at least 26 people were killed and nine others received injures in the six districts of the northwestern Faryab province, provincial official said the other day.

Provincial governor spokesman, Javid Baidar, said that despite human losses the snowstorm had also destroyed around 600 houses and perished over 20,000 livestock of the farmers. “This year snowfall was unprecedented in the past 40 years, as it was raging from 60 to 100cm.”

According to local officials, Pashtun Kot, Bilchiragh, Andkhoi and Dawlat Abad districts witnessed heavy snowfalls in the past few days.

This year snowfalls had showed its fury by killing and wounding hundreds of people and also blocked some major highways in different parts of the country.

The worst of them were in Nuristan province, where more than 70 people were killed, and at least 50 others wounded due to heavy snowfalls and avalanches.

Moreover, this year snowfalls have also blocked Kabul-Kandahar highway between northern Ghazni and Zabul provinces, where at least hundreds of passengers and vehicles were trapped there. Fortunately, the trapped passengers were hoard by army and police personnel in an overnight rescue operation.

Northern, northeastern and central provinces are annually affected by the snowfalls and avalanches in the winter, while in the spring rainfalls and flash floods sweep these areas.