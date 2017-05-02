Dozens killed in internal clash between Daesh, Taliban

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The ongoing clashes between Daesh and Taliban militants in eastern Nangarhar province, at least 21 Taliban insurgents and seven Daesh militants were killed in the past two days, local officials claimed on Tuesday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said that the clashes stated on Sunday about 1:00amlocal times after Daesh militants launched offensive against Taliban insurgents.

He added, in addition to deaths nine other militants from both sides have been wounded.

“A nine-year-old girl was also killed during the clashes between the two sides and five other civilians were sustained injuries,” Khogyani said.

However, there is not comment made public by the terrorists groups.

The eastern Nangarhar province is one among the volatile provinces where Daesh and Taliban are plotting terrorist and destructive activities in Achin, Kot, Nazyan and Charparhar districts of the province. The United States has declared that the Islamic State would be rooted out during the ongoing year of 2017. The Afghan security forces have already launched operation codename, ‘Hamza’ to chase insurgency in eastern parts of the country.