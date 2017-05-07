Dozens of militants killed: ‘Operations to retake Qala-i-Zal, Zibak districts launched’

AT News Report-KABUL: Military operations to retake Qala-i-Zal district of northeastern Kunduz province and Zibak district of northeastern Badakhshan province have been launched, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.

Tens of the Taliban fighters on Saturday attacked Qala-i-Zal district and took control of the district after hours of clashes with security forces. However, provincial police officials said that security force have retreated tactically to prevent civilian casualties. Moreover, the Zibak district was fallen to the Taliban hand on last Friday.

Briefing newsmen here in Kabul, Najibullah Danesh, Deputy Spokesman for the MoI informed newsmen of dispatching additional forces to the Qala-i-Zal district. “Clearing operation is underway.”

Furthermore, he said that the ongoing operation to retake Zibak district of Badakhshan province is going under advice of two senior officials from MoI and Ministry of Defense.

“52 militant have been killed and 30 others received injuries in the past 24 hours,” Danesh said, adding that these militants were targeted in Helmand, Ghor and Kunduz provinces.

He added that two insurgents were also detained by counterterrorism police in eastern Nangarhar province. He identified the detainees as Wali and Nangiali—both were involved in terrorist activities.