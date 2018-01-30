Driver of ambulance suspected to have link with Kabul attack arrested

AT-KABUL: Kabul Police said that suspected driver with ambulance was arrested in connection to the deadly attack Saturday attack, which left 103 dead and 235 wounded in Kabul.

“The driver with the suspected ambulance in connection to the Kabul massacre arrested by police,” said Kabul Police Spokesman Basir Mujahid.

He said that the suspected ambulance was entered to the area and went to the hospital before the second ambulance detonated in Sadarat square.

Police believe that there were two ambulances entering the hospital’s parking lot, but the first one moved from the area, before the second one went off.

He said that police believed that the ambulance which detonated would entered to the area in credit to the suspected ambulance, which by using its vehicle card received permission to pass checkpoint.

The suspected ambulance with driver arrested yesterday (Monday) from 3rd PD and handed over to National Directorate of Security for further inquiry, he added.

He said it’s believed that the suspected ambulance had cooperated with the ambulance detonated in second check point near old building of Ministry of Interior.

It is pertained to mention that in car bomber attack carried out by an ambulance 103 people killed and 235 others wounded. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.