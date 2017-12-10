Drugs-laden vehicle seized, suspect detained in Nimroz

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Police forces in southwestern Nimroz province have seized a drug-laden vehicle and arrested one individual, local officials said on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Ahmad Parvez Sistani, counternarcotics director, said police force have captured over 319 kilograms of drugs that were stored in a house in the Masoom Abad area of Zaranj, the provincial capital of the province.

He said the drugs included 229kg of opium, 42kg of heroin, 8tkg of chemicals and 40kg of hashish, adding a suspected individual arrested in connection has been referred to departmental investigation. The drugs were planned to be smuggled to Iran. The Unity Government has launched anti-narcotics campaign across the country. Some days back, 18 tons of drugs that were seized in Kabul were set on fire by the Ministry of Interior. Prior to that, The Afghan and the US forces conducted a coordinated operation against the drugs and the US air force bombed Taliban’s opium laboratories in the southern Helmand Province. The top US military commander Gen. Nicholson said Taliban have been generating its economy from opium and other types of drugs. That’s why, anti-drugs campaign would be continued to root out it in the country. The Unity Government and the US forces should gear up their efforts to make free-drugs Afghanistan in a short time.