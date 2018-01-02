E-ID cards rollout ‘pending presidential order’

AT-KABUL: There is no issue, only waiting for Presidential Palace order to rollout Electronic Identity Cards (E-ID), the spokesman for the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (ACCRA), Rohullah Ahmadzai said on Tuesday.

The E-ID cards rollout is pending order from President Ashraf Ghani, he said, adding there are no technical and legal issues in the distribution process, Ariananews reported.

“The authority is set to begin the process after presidential order.”

“We are prepared to distribute the E-ID cards, talks are underway with relevant authorities, and will begin rollout process after the date being set by the president,” Ahmadzai said.

This comes more than two weeks after Ghani ordered ACCRA to get ready for issuing electronic identity cards in the near future.

Separately, Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted governor of Balkh province said that the rollout of E-ID cards should be started after the proposed amendment in the Population Registration Act has been approved by a joint parliamentary committee.

“After long struggle, the people have started believing that they could hold Tazkera [national ID card] without any ethnic differences, but we still don’t know the reason behind its postponement,” Noor said, while addressing an event in Mazar-e-Sharif City.

Following the issue, some parliamentarians criticized the relevant authorities over postponement of the E-ID cards rollout. “We approve this [act] at a joint committee and there is no legal issue, so it must be distributed,” said Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, the Speaker of Meshrano Jirga or Upper House.

Despite of requests, the Presidential Palace not commented on the issue, but ACCRA said that the president has filled the form of E-ID cards rollout, and he will be registered in the biometric system soon.