ED: Daesh defeated, but not in Afghanistan

After the demise of Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq—a terrorist group that in Afghanistan is more famous as Daesh militants, there is a question in everyone’s mind that when this terrorist outfit would be completely demolished from the surface of this planet. Terrorists and their terrorist activities must be eliminated everywhere, not only in Afghanistan, but around the globe. It is truly moment of celebration to see no more Daesh kill innocent people in Iraq and Syria. It already generated hopes among the nations of the two countries for a peaceful and stable future far-off from violence. Undoubtedly, the defeat of IS, a terrorist group marks the beginning of new peaceful era by ending one stage of the greater Middle Eastern war. Daesh terrorist group was created and funded in order to have supremacy in the Middle East, which is dashed to the ground—great news for the world. It is also a sacred fact that in this struggle, Daesh was never a key player, but a best distraction and convenient opportunity for various players keen on securing and advancing their strategic interests. Ground situations had given us such evidences at several occasions. Big wings had several oral clashes with each other over Iraq, and especially to Syria as one accused of supporting the government another opposition party (Daesh). Several news were going around in media outlets regarding this particular issue, but eventfully Daesh insurgents have been eradicated—an unprecedented progress in making this world more peaceful. There is no denying that Afghanistan despite other terrorist groups like Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network, it has been now for more than two years that Daesh emerged in a very brutal and threatening manner. In their efforts to destabilize the country and fueling discrimination tensions among the Afghan ethic communities, fighters loyal to the Daesh insurgents carried out several deadly attacks, targeting particular ethnicity even killed worshippers in holy places like mosques in Kabul and provinces. But we are mature enough to deal with such conspiracies as our unity has never been shaken due to such heinous acts of terrorism. Afghans know the fact that by united we stand, and will fall if lose it. However, terrorists are terrorists. All of them (militants) are dancing at the tones of their masters, sitting outside the country. At real scenes Taliban, Daesh and other 20 terrorist outfits that shedding Afghan bloods are slaves of foreigners, having no agenda of their own and have taken up arms to preserve others interests. They (militants) are not fighting for religious purpose, because religion itself emphasizes on peace and reconciliation and safeguarding innocent human beings without creed or cast. Daesh in eastern part of Afghanistan torched houses of civilians, killed women, children and elders. All the terrorists including Taliban and Daesh are conducting inhuman acts of terrorism and destruction, including suicide attacks which are totally against Islamic teachings and human valves. They (militants) claimed to be adherent of Islam, but preventing girls from going to schools and women from workplaces, and even schools and clinics are being set on fire, which exposed them and their evil agenda widely. Is it the indicator that militants are only evils and don’t represent Islam at all. Enemies of humanity couldn’t be champions of the religion. The militant outfits are vicious groups and their objective is to spread fear and nothing else. We are absolutely happy on the defeat of Daesh in Syria and Iraq. But, in Afghanistan they (Daesh) activities are still on air, enthusiastically waiting for their defeat in our country as well. Moreover, it is also annoying news that our Afghans were sent by Iran to Syrian where they took part in fight against the notorious Daesh. For all of us, it was shocking news, humiliating the Afghan masses and state policy. According to reports, the second deputy CEO, Mohammad Mohaqiq has praised at a meeting in Tehran the Gen. Qasem Sulaimani—commander of Qods force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps—and Afghans fighting in Syria against Daesh. Sulaimani is one of the founders of Fatimiyun Brigade, a militia body with mostly Afghan warriors fighting Daesh terrorist group in Syria. But, CEO, Abdullah Abdullah boldly and timely said the national unity government’s policy on Afghans fighting in foreign countries is clear, “we don’t support Afghans fighting in any corner of the world.” Moreover, a number of Wolesi Jirga members condemned the recent remarks by Mohaqiq on Afghans taking part in Syria war. Lawmakers said this act was against Afghanistan’s national interests. It is very true that the Afghans already suffered a lot during four decades of war. There has been 17 years now since the US launched the war on terror, yet civilians still are bearing the brunt of the bloodshed and highest number of casualties. The war-embattled nation each day amid the insurgency is losing their dearest and nearest ones. Besides military, civilians are the worst victim of this war. We don’t want our Afghans to fight in other countries, rather we desperately waiting to see Daesh terrorists to be eliminated in Afghanistan as well. There is no room and space to live with Daesh, Taliban and other terrorist outfits. Thus, comprehensive strategy is a need of the hour to purge militants amid at clearing Afghanistan from presence of evil forces once for all to ensure peace, development, and harmony for all in the region, and around the globe.