ED: Dreams begin with teachers

A school teacher or in some contests, an educator is a person who helps others to acquire knowledge, competences or values. None can deny teacher’s role in promoting culture too, despite several other things. Teachers may provide instruction in literacy and numeracy, craftsmanship or vocational training, the arts, religion, civics, community roles, or life skills. So we, the Afghans are truly thankful to our teachers, and whatever our government and non-government employees are today is the result of our teachers—who with receiving fewer sums have educated us with enthusiasm. Without them we are nothing. Lots of students began dreaming of luxury life by teacher’s motivation. Teachers are pushing students and lead them to the next plateau, sometimes poking them with a sharp stick called truth—it is very important. When we are truthfully, we would be defiantly an honest employee. And be always loyal to our people and our job. Making all heed to discharge our obligation honestly and transparently. Without doubt, the progress in the education sector in Afghanistan has been reported widely as one of the success stories of the national and international efforts since 2002. A large number of Afghans have been enrolled in schools, including girls—who were prevented during Taliban’s regime. We found that the demand for education has grown faster than ever before. This also noticed a significant change in the perception of a large number of Afghans by sending their sons and daughters to schools and higher education. Teachers have always been highly respected in Afghan society. Schools students are also attending school with huge eagerness. Despite the fact that the enemies of Afghanistan still creating problems ahead of education, but none can stop Afghan education lovers from going to schools. Male and female teachers are doing their best to education Afghan children in the best manner. During Taliban era, many female teachers were barred from working and many girls were not allowed to go to schools. But that has all changed dramatically. But with due respect to our teachers, the close of school door is not the best way toward any objective. Teachers recently have closed 219 schools in southeastern Khost province in protest against what they say the government’s failure to distribute them land plots. The schools have been shut in Khost City, the capital of southeastern Khost province, and its four districts. Numbering around 3,449, teachers accuse the government of being unable to facilitate them. The teachers said that schools would remain shut and student would be on vacation until the government hears their voices. Nothing this, protesting is the right of every Afghans, but the closing of schools are not. It would be very much better for the protesting teachers to reopen schools, and keep land plots issue separate from schooling. There is a proverb, “when our students fail, we, as teachers, too, have failed.” Taking this in view, it’s time for the teachers to reopen school doors and conquer land plots issue together with school students.