ED: Following suit

Now it is time to be optimistic that peace is no more a distant dream for Afghans. Though, chances of direct talks with the militants are very slim due to the influence of regional players, but nothing is impossible when there is a strong will in both sides. It is the fact that this prolonged war has been feeding on the blood of our people. Afghans are fed up with war and want to take a breath in serenity.

If you go through history, Afghanistan remained neutral in almost all aspects, and it is because Afghans do not hold the intention of harming others, reciprocally don’t accept harms from others. Despite, some neighbors that made significant efforts to create huge obstacle against peace talks, but nothing stopped Afghanistan to have peace deals with the second largest terrorist group in the country. The good news is that the name of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has been removed from the sanctions list of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The security council committee said “pursuant to resolutions 1267 and 2253 concerning Daesh , al-Qaeda and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and enteritis,” it has removed the name of Hekmatyar from the Daesh and al-Qaeda sanctions list. “The assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 2 of Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) no longer apply to the name set out below,” reads the UN notice on Hekmatyar. The removal has come as recently the Afghan government sent a letter to the UNSC to remove Hezb-e-Islmai from the sanctions list.

Lately, Hezb-e-Islmai party said that its leader is currently on the battlefields in Afghanistan, but is expected to come to Kabul soon. With no doubt, security situation would be improved by arrival of the HIA. The party also committed to accept the Constitution of the country and renounce anti-state activities. The part also pledged to cut ties with other terrorist outfits.

Since the Afghan government proved it is honesty in peace process with HIA and played key role in removing sanctions, the Taliban and other insurgent groups should also follow the suit as none can win war by war. The Taliban insurgents should come up to the fore and prove it is sincerity in peace talks with the government. Still peace door is open, because war puts negative impacts on everyone and snatches opportunities from people. Reaching peace is a big dream for Afghans and it become true while terrorist outfits shun violence. War is inflicting causalities while peace negotiation considers a win-win situation for both sides.