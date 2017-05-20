ED: Great achievement

National Cricket Team of Afghanistan is representing the country in international cricket matches, which makes us more proud of our players. Some people views this sport something new, but cricket has been played in Afghanistan since the mid 19th century, but it is only in recent years that the national team has becomes successful and shinning one. The long-war has affected every sector in Afghanistan, including sports. The Afghanistan Cricket Board was formed in 1995 and become an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2001 and member of the Asian Cricket Council in 2003. Afghanistan Ranked 19th in International T-20 cricket as of 7 January 2017 ahead of full members Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. In the same year we won our first Intercontinental Cup, beating Scotland in the final. Cricket team also won the Asia Vs Caribbean T-20 Championship and beat T&T, Bangladesh and Barbados. There are several other achievements at domestic and international level. There is no deny to the fact that Afghanistan Cricket Board has done a great development in cricket at a grass root level as well as improved the enthusiasm of players into national cricket by conducting as many as tournament they can. Recently it initiated the corporate entries in cricket so that players can earn thorough cricket and junior players can took cricket as a prior game. This is the first time they are conducting Shpageeza league tournament auction by involving corporate. We believe that our cricket team would go high in home leagues and higher in international levels. Our two legend cricketers among several others, Mohammad Nabi—the all-rounder and Rashid Khan—the leg-spinner returned home after their successful career journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rashid was picked by Sunriser Hyderabad for whopping $600,000USD in the IPL auction. The team also bought his senior teammate Mohammad Nabi, for $46,000USD. Despite financial benefits, Afghanistan’s sports loving scene have emerged to the world, showing the Afghan people have become fed up with war, wants to have more role in sports and other social activities. Not only Cricket, but in every sports we are being proud of having best players despite meager resources. Sports as whole brought plenty of smiles to the face of war-hit nation. What Rashid and Naib did in IPL was really meant a lot for the Afghan masses, and when there was match of Sunriser, it was a joy moment for Afghans at least for some hours. These tow outstanding players would rest for a few days and would join their teammates in India, who are preparing for their match against West Indies. Afghanistan would play three T20s and three One Day matches against West Indies in the near future. Sports are key elements for promoting unity and patriotism among the people of their respective countries, even can eliminate enmity between two states. There are several countries that renounced hostility through sports. The Afghan masses are taking sports as a roadmap to bring peace and stability in their country.