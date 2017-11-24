ED: Peace conference on air

The visit of High Peace Council’s (HPC) high-ranking delegation to Indonesia is expected to be ended in required outcomes. The delegation, comprising Mohammad Karim Khalili, Dr. Akram Khpalwak and others have conducted encouraging meetings with the top Indonesian leadership including the President Joko Widodo where the Afghan side sought Jakarta’s support for peace and reconciliation process in the country. Thumb up to the Indonesian leadership for pledging to play role in Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation efforts. Jakarta has expressed willingness to share its experience in conflict resolutions and ethnic diversity. Most importantly, the Indonesia will organize a conference of Ulema and religious scholars in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to find a durable solution to the Afghan problem. It was really a commendable initiative, taken by the Indonesia—a country that already passed its dark areas. It might be one among the major achievements, as a result of the HPC delegation’s visit to the country. Ground for the HPC delegation’s visit was leveled during the President Ashraf Ghani visit to Jakarta and the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L.P Marsudi recent visit to Kabul where the leadership of the two Muslim-brotherly countries emphasized to further enhance bilateral ties in all spheres. Close and friendly relationship between the two countries is deeply important for all of us. As one of the most ethnically diverse societies, Indonesia consists of 1,300 ethnic groups. Javanese, Sundanese, Batak, Sulawesi, Madurese and Betawi are the six largest ethnic groups that make up more than 2/3 of 237 million of the country’s total population. The country has been witnessed of ethnic crises between the Christian-Muslims and others. However, the Indonesian leadership adopted best strategies to overcome the ethnic conflict in the country. Still Indonesia’s motto is “Unity in Diversity” which signifies the country’s myriad of cultures and ethnicities with its entire people living largely in peace and harmony. Afghanistan, being a war-hit country and front line state in the global campaign against terrorism has been rendered highest level of sacrifices. It’s the responsibility of the regional and international community to prevail durable peace, stability and development to the country. Being a Heart of Asia, peaceful and developed Afghanistan is in the best interests of all. Taking advantages of the Indonesian experience and influence is a right decision by the government to seek an end to the flames of war, taking precious Afghan lives on daily basis in the country. After Indonesia, the conferences of Ulema, religious scholars, politicians and experts should be organized in other Muslim countries, including the Saudi Arabia as well in order to push Taliban militants to the negotiation table. Similarly, conferences on peace process should be held in European and regional countries to achieve broader support for the Afghan-led reconciliation process with Taliban. If Taliban and other terrorist groups stuck to terrorism and destruction in the country, we can further isolate them (Taliban) and terror sponsor states through such type of productive activities outside the country. However, our National Defense and Security Forces with the close support of the US-led NATO forces should materialize offensive raids against terrorists wherever they exist in valleys and mountains across the country. Besides, HPC representatives visit to Jakarta, President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and the National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s recent visits to various foreign countries were extremely important to fight and win the Afghan case on all fronts. By utilizing internal potentials, our diplomacy has taken new and right direction to lead us towards a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Afghanistan is just like a garden and all the citizens, belonging to various ethnicities are the flowers of this garden and having same rights in every walk of life. We have to protect and nurture our garden with the help of partners and allies. Keeping in view the worst consequences of wars and conflicts, now we should learn how to seek unity in diversity.