ED: US divorced Pakistan

Pakistan by playing duplicity in war on terror, at the same time pretending as a victim and even trustworthy ally to the United States, Islamabad was never thought her husband (Washington) one day will divorce her over its lies and deceit. US said his wife has given nothing but lies and deceit. Not only divorce, but the US working on a bill to take the dowry back. Now the divorce has made and besides suspension of aid assistance, the wife (Pakistan) has been putted on Special Watch List. But the move did not digest by the members of father-in-law (citizens+subjects+slaves), in which favoring their divorced bride, some of them took the streets in protest of divorce. The bride has given longtime, even decades to mend its way. It is not one night affairs. The calling off comes after no room left for the husband to tolerate his wife having affairs with the husband’s enemies. This is not like she got married against her will under pressure, reversely, she was very happy receiving billions of dollars in dowry, helping their lovers to hunt her husband’s sons and daughters (US forces), and the husband’s best and strategic partner ‘Afghan security forces’ in Afghanistan. Admitting divorce, the brother-in-law (Pakistan foreign minister) said his family’s alliance with husband (Washington) is over after the husband (Donald Trump) announced the suspension of dowry. Now the wife (Islamabad) finding herself in a very nervous situation as the husband (Washington) is interested in taking back money given as dowry for long years. Now it is just like a doomsday for the unfair wife as billions of dollars is not a smaller amount of money. At same stage, she already realized that no way left for her to escape husband’s wrath. This time ground situation is different. Meanwhile, the business partner of husband, the United States National Security Advisor, H.R McMaster, said that Trump (husband) is frustrated with Pakistan (wife) for being sleeping in a bed with the notorious and global terrorists that have been bleeding the Afghan and US forces in Afghanistan and as well as all the suppressed nations like Pashtun, Sindhi and Baloch, including religious minorities in Pakistan. Now, the husband has taken a formal, but widely popular decision of giving stick to his wife instead of carrot—a move appreciated by Afghan government and the general masses—who suffered a lot at hands of terrorists supported and harbored by divorced wife. Moreover, a dominant majority among the ethnic Pashtuns, Baloch and Sindhi nations in Pakistan, with the exception of rented-servants (wife’s slaves) have warmly welcomed the husband’s realistic and tougher approach against his unfair wife. It would be very much unrealistic to stand in favor of wife, which her support to the global terrorists is like open book. Mullah Omar, the leader of Taliban insurgents and his successor Mullah Akhtar Mansoor were killed in the yard of divorced wife’s home. Moreover, the killing of Osama bin-Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda terrorist network, again in the wife’s residency, left no doubt over wife’s lies and deceit. In addition to that, the wife has been serving as a shelter-house and guard-father to more than 55 terrorist and extremist group where from they (terrorists) operate and launch terrorist and destructive activities in Afghanistan, India and the rest of the civilized world. When everything is on the table, the husband must go beyond freeze in dowry—must trigger the wife to the court and punish it for its treachery. Time is ripe for consensus among the Afghan leaders and their American counterparts in dealing with Pakistan by giving it a lesson to never think of lies and deceit in the future. Support to freedom movements in Pakistan and acknowledging historic rights of Afghanistan should be a part of counter-narrative.