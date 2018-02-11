ED: Wiping them out

No need to explain what is extremists. It is like moon in the sky. It is also very injustice to label the behavior of extremist groups to the Islamic rules and regulations. Killing of innocent people even of none-Muslim community is not allowed in holy Islam. It is very rubbish that the militant outfits killing innocent people or standing against an Islamic country. It is childish that militant groups terming their irrational war as a holy. Don’t know why militants have never read at least some verses of Holy Quran, while claiming to be adherent of Islam. Terrorism and extremism is all about murder—nothing else. Murder is strictly forbidden in the Quran. “Whoso kills a soul, unless it be for murder or for wreaking corruption in the land, it shall be as if he had killed all mankind, and he who saves a life, it shall as if he had given life t all mankind.” This is what holy Quran teach us—something militant outfits are acting against. Poor Taliban, Islamic State (IS) also known as Daesh, and other militant outfits who don’t know single verses of Holy Quran. If the motive for terrorism is religious, it is impermissible in Islamic law. It is prohibited to attempt to impose Islam on other people. There is no compulsion in religion. Currently, the former Jihadi leader, and head of Council of Protection and Stability of Afghanistan, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf is in Saudi Arabia with purpose of talking with Saudi officials about the phenomenon of extremism and terrorism in the Muslim World. The rule of Islamic countries in resolving the current crises in some Islamic countries is imperative, and must be uprooted collectively. The trip is coming after the Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in November last year, vowed to wipe out terrorists from the face of the earth. At the time he had been addressing officials from 40 Muslim countries who had gathered the first meeting of an Islamic counter-terrorism alliance. He has to walk the talk. Time is ripe for entire world countries, especially to the Islamic countries to define honest battle against terrorist groups. Counterterrorism efforts must be redoubled; they (militant outfits) don’t deserve more chance. Waging war against militant outfits is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions. This is a battle between good and evil—a clear definition of militants ongoing war. The Afghan government is fully committed in the war against evil with support of the Afghan people besides security personals. We have rendered huge sacrifices, and will not hesitate till fully eliminate the evil forces. We already proved bitter taste to them (evil force).