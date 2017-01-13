Editorial: Blood and mayhem

About 50 families are mourning as three terrorist incidents claimed the lives of nearly fifty people in the provinces of Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand, in which about 100 others were injured.

The attacks took place near the parliament building in Kabul, inside the provincial governor’s residence in Kandahar and a busy area in Helmand province.

For the people of Kabul, the twin blasts were like a “storm after a period of relatively calm”, because they did not hear the inauspicious boom of explosions for a few weeks.

Bombing in Kandahar was the first attack targeting diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, visiting the province to inaugurate a hospital.

Senior security officials once again blamed Taliban insurgents for carrying out the bombings. The officials believe the explosions were prepared in Pakistan soil, while Pakistan authorities also condemned the attacks.

The government as usual “strongly” condemned the attacks, while they have more responsibility for the security of people’s lives, those who voted for them not to condemn the killing of their children, brothers, sisters, husbands and wives.

Taliban accepted they were behind the Kabul blasts, but said their fighters had no hands in Kandahar attack. The militant group has maybe said this because of its ties with some Arabic countries that the United Arab Emirates is one of them.

Abu Dhabi should have realized the fact that Taliban do not care diplomatic safety and friendly relationships, and they just kill people.

This could be an alarm to our neighboring countries as well, and those who believe in what they call “good and bad insurgents” should be aware that the flame in Afghanistan catches their skirts too.

The security officials are asked either do something for the preventing of the innocents’ deaths or resign from their posts after apologizing and admit that they are unable to take this serious responsibility.

The recent attacks have angered parliament members because two of them were killed in Kandahar bombing. They want the executive power to be more serious in preventing such attacks.

But this is not enough and the parliamentarians as the representatives of people are also responsible for the safety of those who helped them occupy parliament seats. Some of them are in contacts with the inner and outer circles involved in Afghan affairs, so, they should use their influence in helping for security. They should clarify the danger of terrorism and its deadly consequences.