Editorial: Boom Boom Donald Trump

The US President Donald Trump by acknowledging the very obvious truth has taken realistic and widely popular approach on Pakistan in the beginning of the New Year, 2018. Slamming Pakistan for its lies and duplicity with no end in sight, President Trump in his first tweet of the year said, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They gave safe havens to terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more.” Trump’s tweet has put Pakistan into trouble and tremors, but still remains defiant and not willing to turn around its project of terrorism. Acting like second North Korea, Pakistan’s foreign office summoned US ambassador to Islamabad and Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi called on emergency meetings of the minister’s cabinet and the National Security Council over the issue. However, it meets a warm welcome in Afghanistan, India and a large number among the leadership and freedom activists representing their suppressed and victimized, but historic nations in Pakistan. Pashtun, Sindhi and Baloch have backed Trump’s current position on Pakistan—a perpetrator, harboring and exporting agents of chaos, violence and terror since long time and frequently use them against Afghanistan and the US forces in the country in order to destabilize our beloved homeland and undermining the US-led NATO war on terror. That’s why, previous and current governments and general public have long been urging the US administrations to address meaningfully the root-causes of terrorism and held accountable Pakistan for its wrongdoings to win war on terror—the right path to reach joint interests and harmony in the region. Welcoming Trump’s tweet, the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said, “Pakistan’s duplicitous position over the past 15 years is vindication that the war on terror is not in bombing the Afghan villages and homes but in the sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan.” Similarly, the two former NDS chiefs, Rahmatullah Nabil and Amrullah Saleh are also among those who appreciated Trump. Importantly, Pakistan’s Jaiy Sindh Muttahida Mahaza Chairman and exiled leader of free Sindhudesh movement, Shafi Mohammad Burfat in a video message urged the international community to take control over Pakistan’s nuclear weapons to save humanity and divide it into many pieces which he termed unnatural state—unduly established between two unnatural and unauthorized lines, dividing Afghanistan and India. Considering the ground realities, there is no argument over it that Pakistan has been provided safe sanctuaries and training centers to terrorist outfits in FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan where terrorists are openly roaming and running fundraising centers with close support of Pakistan’s security institutions. All the major and minor military operations in FATA were based on duplicity. Each and every military raid resulted in more strength and space to terrorist outfits. Distinction between good and bad Taliban is still remains in practice. The notorious Haqqani network has not yet touched, enjoying luxury havens in big cities of Pakistan. Hafiz Saeed—United Nations designated terrorist and his group is in good book of military establishment and acting as the most influential leader of Pakistan. Actually, the National Action Plan when it come to implementation is no action plan against terrorists and it is action plan against the liberal and democratic forces among the ethnic Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baloch whenever they question Pakistan’s imperialistic designs on their motherlands. It is widely believed that time is not running with Pakistan’s pro-terror policies. It must step up to the plate and shun terror havens on its soil to bring durable peace and stability in the region and around the world, as dancing at 2-3 weddings at a time is no more possible for Pakistan. The civilized world is moving forward to put Pakistan for its overall pro-jihadist strategy in the foe category. The regional countries, if there is any should give up their support to Pakistan, if they consider terrorism and terror sponsor states as threat to peace and stability. Now it’s time for the US administration to translate words in result-oriented action, if it entails crossing the so-called Durand Line. Afghan government and our strategic allies must come to the fore to take advantages of the opportunity.