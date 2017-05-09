Editorial: Don’t complain, take action

Corruption in Afghanistan is a widespread and growing problem in Afghan society. Afghanistan ranks 169 of 176 in Transparency International’s 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index. Corruption is consistently singled out as a problem in the war-hit country. It is a fact that society remained riddled with corruption. It is not simply the number or value of bribes that take place; instead, it is the endemic nature of corruption within the government. Even government officials are confirming corruption there. President Ashraf Ghani on Monday said that a lot of work had been done to eradicate corruption from Afghanistan, but still some government institutions were rife with the menace. He named the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where corruption still persisted more than other departments. He accused some government departments of creating hurdles to the anti-corruption mission of the government and said the interior ministry was a hub of corruption. Regarding foreign ministry, he said that appointments were made on ethnic lines. Surely, corruption is a hereditary problem in Afghanistan and fight against it has to be continued. But, it is not acceptable for the Afghan masses to see president talking about corruption, while accusing some organizations instead of taking action. President should use his constitutional power to reshuffle any organizations where corruption is high. Ghani should not complain, but to take action. If he (president) complains, so what ordinary Afghans would do? Millions of Afghans cast votes for him (Ghani) aimed at seeing Afghanistan at least far from corruption, despite improving security, economy and etc… However, despite such big challenges ahead, there is some breakthrough made toward elimination of corruption. Afghanistan is making progress in fighting corruption amid many challenges. Though corruption affecting every segment of our society, including business practices, government services, rule of law and justice. But a new UNAMA report, released on 25 April, found that Afghan authorities have made progress in this area, but indicated that enormous challenges remain. UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan in anti-corruption conference co-hosted by the Afghan government and the European Union held in Kabul said that corruption is one of the greatest challenges to restoring lasting peace and development in the country. But the justice sector in Afghanistan is most powerful weapon to fight corruption. The swift establishment of the anti-corruption justice centre, first announced at the same anti-corruption conference one year ago, is an example of the country’s commitment to ending impunity with a strong, trusted and impartial justice sector. Ensuring good governance truly requires elimination of administrative and other form of corruptions. However, the menace had decreased to some extent, but its complete eradication needs time and indefatigable efforts. The leaders of the National Unity Government should have taken the fight against corruption to the highest level and take immediate action against any ministries, and other organizations that have been found guilty of practicing corruption. It should not be forget that corruption is a sever impediment to sustainable economic, political and social progress for the country at all levels of development.