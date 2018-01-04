Editorial: End the conflict

We, the Afghan masses want the longest war that continues to trudge on and the bodies continue to pile up, to be ended fully. We don’t accept any excuse for the prolonging war, when the enemies and their hideouts are like open book to us all. Alongside Afghanistan, regional countries, the International community, especially the United State of American now has more visible knowledge regarding whereabouts of militants and its state sponsor. Donald Trump opened up its first 2018 tweet with attacking the mother of all terrorist—Pakistan for its lying and deceiving the US while receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid to fight against terrorists. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” he wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” the tweet comes in the aftermath of heightened tension between Washington and Islamabad since the summer, when the US President announced his administration’s national security strategy for Afghanistan. This tweet is induction that this time Pakistan can’t escape from US wrath. Even its (Pakistan’s) allies in region can’t help when their national interest is seemed to be in danger. None will help a country that supports militant outfits. To more pressurize Pakistan, the White House confirmed suspending $255 million in military aid to that country. Afghan leaders appreciated tougher approach of US against Pakistan, a state that even doesn’t think to shun supporting and harboring insurgency. The former President Hamid Karzai also hailed Trump’s position on Pakistan’s double-dealing on the scourge of terrorism over the past 15 years. “President Donald Trump tweet on Pakistan’s duplicitous position over the past 15 years is vindication that the war on terror is not in bombing Afghan villages and homes but in the sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan. I welcome today’s clarity in President Trump’s remarks and proposes a joint US—regional coalition to pressurize the Pakistan military establishment to bring peace to not just Afghanistan but the entire region,” Karzai twitted. Since longtime Karzai been critic to US over what he believes that US is not fighting insurgents in their main havens and that’s beyond Afghan villages and mountains. And today, the US exactly talking the same way as Karzai, blaming Pakistan for providing safe hideouts to those insurgents fighting Afghan and foreign forces in Afghanistan. So now when everything is on the table, why to delay for having a comprehensive military operation against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan? We want this imposed war to be ended completely by destroying its main roots. We can take it for granted because our hostile—neighbor Pakistan doesn’t want. There must be way out of this; the Afghan masses can tolerate the ongoing war with seeing to further lose their dearest and nearest one. Conflict must be ended in Afghanistan. When reconciliation and talks with Pakistan don’t bear result, thus, the military operation will be best weapon to wipe out extremist groups and its state sponsor from surface of this planet.