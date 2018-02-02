Editorial: Good response to people’s killers

The national security forces in an operation carried out in the southern province of Kandahar, killed at least 50 Taliban fighters. The operation was launched just days after the insurgent group claimed responsibility for two deadly attacks in Kabul city. The attack on the Intercontinental hotel that killed at least 22 people and the second one in the most busy area of the heart of the capital in which more than 100 innocent civilians were killed and around 240 more injured two deadliest ones since the militant group was ousted in the 2001.

Provincial office in Kandahar said in a statement that more than 30 fighters of Taliban were also arrested during the operation that was launched in Band-e-Timor area of the Maiwand district. The national security forces seized dozens of vehicles and motorcycles as well as a great amount of weapons, ammunition and explosive materials.

This was a good response to the enemies of people and a peaceful Afghanistan and could be at least consoling with the bereaved people who lost their sons, daughters, husbands, fathers and other loved ones.

Taliban and their affiliated Haqqani network have long been asked to give up killing civilian people and give a positive answer to the government’s peace demand, but they have answered with bullets and bombs. This is clear that the insurgents are not able to fight face to face with the security forces, so they carry out cowardly attacks against the civilians who work hard to support their families.

The recent operation should be a start against the enemy and should continue to root out terrorist groups. The supporters of terrorists should be pressured across the border and Afghanistan needs international cooperation in this regard, because the elimination of terrorists is possible only when their safe havens in the neighboring country are closed.

Pakistan, as President Ashraf Ghani said, is demanded to be serious and practical in its promise regarding help Afghanistan in fight terrorism. Islamabad has repeatedly given such promises in the past, but it was only in words, while in action, Afghans have seen nothing.