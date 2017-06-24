Editorial: Increasing violence

The people of Afghanistan have recently experienced an increasing surge of attacks by the insurgent groups.

Explosions, suicide attacks, attacks on security forces and killing civilians have been almost happening every day in different areas of Afghanistan that was expected to be at least calm during the holy month of Ramadan like other countries, the month, in which Muslims feel themselves closer to the almighty God by taking fast, praying more than the other times and try to stay away from the bad things from which, they are prohibited. One of these bad things is harming or annoying people by your hands and tongue. But those individuals, groups and their masters who claim to be Muslims, do not observe and respect this holy month of worshipping. They continue killing poor civilians in their work places, houses, on their ways to work, in the shopping centers and any other crowded areas, where civilians gather to gain their livelihoods through legal Islamic way.

The question is that how will they stand in front of the God’s justice on the doomsday? What will they response when they are asked that “why did you kill this innocent civilian without any charges and without any reasons, just by the order of their masters.

On May 31st, 150 people were killed and more than 500 injured in the truck bomb in Kabul city. The attacks went on in different areas including the one against the Al-Zahra mosque in which at least four Shiite Muslims were killed while worshipping and eight more were wounded.

The attack on the people next to a private bank where they were to take their salaries on the eve of the Eid festival as most of them were government civil servants, showed once again the devil face of terrorists who are satisfied by seeing the blood of helpless people shedding.

Some 34 civilians while taking fast were killed Wednesday in the Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital of Helmand and more than 50 were injured.

Our people are getting victims of the undeclared war launched by our enemies who employ unfortunately our Afghans as their proxies. They are fighting and killing people under different names and titles; such as Taliban, al-Qaeda, Daesh, etc.

Our families hold mourning for their dears, ladies become widows, children lose their fathers at the end of the month of Ramadan and the eve of Eid festival, while people in other Islamic countries prepare to celebrate the end of the fasting month and enjoy happy lives.