Editorial: No logic to fight other’s war

A century has passed since World War II, which many people at that time declared was “the war to end all wars.” Unfortunately, today we are live evidence that war is just kept happening. Once upon a time wars were fought for fun and profit, but what about current time? Is it still about income or other things looming. Surely profit is here but in shape of national interests. Those countries see their interests in war; they continue the flame of war by supporting certain elements. It also slows down peace efforts within that country. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that war in the preindustrial world was and still is more like a contest among crime families over who gets to control the rackets than a fight over principles. But sometimes life turns you in a situation making it problematic for you to choose your battle. In that scene, it would be very childish to argue that fighting war in other’s favor will benefit you. Finding your line means considering how other will react to your choice and how you feel about those results. Now the time has gone when people were rally around their leaders, no matter how foolish the war or how awful the leaders. We should think before any step, especially to fight other nation’s war. Most immediately, the National Unity Government (NUS) must stop Afghans in Syria from dying. This seems like a good time to ask why Afghans have sent to Syria. And why the deputy chief executive praised Afghans fighting in Syria, and praised their role in defeating Islamic State (IS), widely known as Daesh. This move from every angle doesn’t seem logical. It is like to say that war is peace, freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength. It doesn’t sound well, but by its reverse you see its beauty. Sent by Iran to support the beleaguered government of President Bashar al-Assad, over 2,000 Afghans have been sacrificed in Syria. Zohair Mojahed, a cultural official of the Fatemiyoun Brigade of Afghan recruits, told an Iranian media outlet the men had been fighting in Syria for five years. According to AFP, Mojahed told the Shargh newspaper: “This brigade has given more than 2,000 martyrs and 8,000 wounded for Islam.” Comprised of recruitment from Afghanistan, the Fatemiyoun is said to be the biggest military unit deployed by Iran in Iraq and Syria. Around 3,000 Afghans died fighting Iraq in the 1980s, according to the brigade official. It has been for longtime that Tehran is trying to prop up the Assad regime in different ways, including the recruitment of Afghan men and children. It is a fact that Afghan government is against its citizen’s involvement in proxy wars in other countries. But what practical step can be taken to at least safe the remaining one. Daesh is the most brutal extremist group, meanwhile our (Afghans) enemy. They (terrorist group) martyred lots of Afghans even in sacred places like mosques, shrines and funeral ceremony. Recently they killed our 13 brave Afghan police personnel, before that they (Daesh militants) killed over 40 in a cultural center suicide bombing. Sorry to say this, those Afghans participated in Syria war are not loyal to their own motherland (Afghanistan). Even by force they should have not participated in the fight. However, this act of Tehran totally goes against fundamental human rights and human valves. By analyzing critically the whole tragedy, all the concerned stakeholders remain culprits for being killing and trading the blood of Afghan nationals. All it resulted in human losses and damaged the country’s image in civilized world. The Unity Government leadership must have courage to bring culprits into court of justice for being terrorizing, brutalizing and branding our nationals in Buzkashi by rivals in Syria. Iran is accountable for this heinous crime at first place, and second those Afghans supported this coward process. National and international laws and rights must be implemented on the concerned parties. We are suffering a lot from these evil forces. It is not like we are against elimination of Daesh. Is it not resulted in human loses and damaging the country’s image in the civilized world? Let’s do that fight in Afghanistan against Daesh under the structure of the country’s security forces, if they really have the motivation to do so. Time is running; take care of what you have. Fight violently when the cause is worth it, but make sure you are fighting for your country, not for foreigners. No one else has your back like you do. No one cares as passionately about what you care about like you do. So fight. But fight your battles first. Let’s take weapons not only against Daesh but all the 20 terrorist outfits. Let’s clear our villages and mountains from presence of militant outfits first. We must study politics and war that our upcoming generations have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy.