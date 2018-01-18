Editorial: Proud of you ‘National Cricket Team’

Cricket in Afghanistan is nascent, but the achievements gained in shortest time are amazing. For a country where the game arrived less than two decade ago, our craze for cricket is astonishing. Afghanistan became full member of the International Cricket Council on 22 June 2017, entitling the national team to participate in official Test matches. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zeeland last year, Afghanistan repeatedly came close to causing upset in the group stages. The victories against Zimbabwe pushed the team to ninth in World T20 rankings and 10th in ODIs. All the players are our proud. But Rashid Khan the ‘million dollar baby’, took the world by storm last year by taking continuous wickets for our country and premier league teams he played for. Rashid Khan has been named the ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year after notching up a record number of wickets in 2017. The ICC said that Rashid Khan, at only 19, took 60 wickets for Afghanistan last year, which was a record for an Associate player in a calendar year. Rashid Khan also took 43 wickets in ODIs—which was also a record for an Associate player. It was very honorable and happy moment for the entire Afghan masses while Rashid Khan awarded with ICC Associate player of the year. Moreover, Rashid Khan made a stunning debut in Australia’s Big Bash League, winning man-of-the match honors for the Adelaide Strikers. Furthermore, the IPL auction for this year’s season will take place at the end of January and for 36 top players including Rashid Khan, and their reserve price is expected to be about $320,000 US dollars. Rashid was labeled IPL’s ‘million dollar baby’ when Sunrsiers Hyderabad shelled out $750,000 for the unheralded leg-spinner last year. There is no denying to the fact that Afghanistan still suffering from impact of three decades of war, but nothing can stops the Afghan sport lovers , who not only in cricket but in every sports made amazing debuted, with winning medals—gold as well. We, the Afghan masses see sports a best tool toward durable peace and further unity within the country. The world has so much violence. One country gets mad at another for being mad. Not only in Afghanistan, but sports allow for all countries to get together and understand ethnics. Sports must not be politicized. Must put aside political difference in sports ground. Proper showcasing of sports can help bring the importance of connecting countries, sportsmanship, and someday may show the world just how stupid some of our wars really are. The Olympics is an example of a large event that can be showcased as a friendly competition between countries (who oppose each other). Noting this, we, the Afghan masses are proud of our all sportsmen and women, especially the talented National Cricket Players for their efforts to project new face of Afghanistan—a country that has been tired of war that imposed for longtime on us.