Editorial: United we stand

United we stand, divided we fall, this is a phrase used in many different kind of mottos, most often to inspire unity and collaboration—something that Afghan nation is in dire need of at status-quo. It’s core concept lies in the collectivist notion that if individual members of a certain group with binding ideals—such as a union, coalition, confederation or alliance—work on their own instead of as a team, they are each doomed to fail and will all be defeated. The phrase is also often referred to with only the words “United we stand.” Afghanistan, a landlocked country in the heart of Asia, has been witnessing several conflicts through the age. During course of conflicts and anarchy, the Afghan people have gone through many ups and downs, but never divided. A big foreign conspiracy was rejected by Afghans in the late 19the century. Moreover, in the late 1990s, the foreigners once again tried to separate Afghans by organizing the civil war. Of course, the enemies of the Afghan masse had once again failed to rule the country by dividing people. In every situation, sometimes in a complicated one, the whole tribes and ethnicities of the country have lived in harmony and unison, despite some interference among them. They have never lost unity in every situation. We can’t turn blind over brotherhood among Afghan people that have been lasted for longtime—and unbroken at future. This brotherhood has never broken despite all efforts by the despot regimes in the course of history. They utterly failed to disturb unity of the Afghan nation. Historically, it has been proved that Afghan masses stood against any interference in their internal affairs and suppressed any malicious groups seeking conspiracy against them. However, it is worth mentioning that at current time the enemies are intending to divide the Afghans by engineering evil designs. Now, our sown enemies want to try their luck once gain by committing bombings and suicide attacks against the people, aimed at creating division. Attacking against prayers at funeral ceremony could be taken as one crystal example. Truck bombing at the diplomatic area that killed and wounded hundreds is another sort of efforts to reduce the Afghan people in several pieces. But, the enemies are forgetting that Afghan’s co-existence is unique in the region. This is what the enemies do not want. The back to back terrorist attacks in Kabul at somehow brought doubts among residents. Trust-deficit is getting enlarge. Moreover, peaceful demonstration turned deadly, in which six were killed and some other received injures. Still protest is continuing. Moreover, 13 would be suicide bombers detained, including one who failed to target Saturday’s funeral ceremony. These indicated that we are in thinly situation. To fight against all odds, we, the Afghan masse need to preserve unity at every level. We should understand the sensitivity as there are some elements that want to turn the situation for their interest, while ignoring Afghan bloods. Even, President Ashraf Ghani said that country is under attack, urging people for unity. There is need of unity against foreign conspiracies and showing diligence in dealing with it. There is a great proverb as saying, “Even the weak become strong when they are united.” We should strive hard to raise our voices collectively and unitedly.