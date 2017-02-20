Editorial: Victory after victory

Afghanistan National Cricket Teams is just a 16 years old, and has gone from strength to strength despite a bloody war and the ongoing insurgency. Cricket was the single sport allowed by the Taliban insurgents during their region, but has only become a national obsession since 2001. It is very clear that every kind of sports could play a key role in maintaining unity among nation, and also to bring to end hostilities among different states through sports. Unity of the European countries as a result of different football leagues could be taken as a significant example. Now the EU has no border—credit goes to sports only. Germany and French ended its war through sports, and there is no need to elaborate further as the history speaks of itself very well. Now Afghanistan is also on that step to smash the chains of terrorists through sports, and none can deny the popularity of cricket in Afghanistan and its victory after victory. Afghanistan went up 2-0 in the five-match series as they trounced Zimbabwe by 54 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Harare. Afghanistan batted at first; setting the hosts a target of 239 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. Opener Mohammad Shahzad hit 64 off 87 balls and Najibullah 43 of 47—the competing team failed to reach the goal and Afghanistan clench the triumph.

Since its establishment, the cricket team had made a tremendous achievement and all the players played very well in different matches at different level. The glad tiding now is that Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan are the first Afghanistan players that would make its debut in Indian Premier League 2017. Nabi sold to Rs 30 Lakh Indian rupee, and Rashid Khan fetched Rs 4-crore Indian rupee to Sunrisers Hyderabad team. Afghanistan is making a rapid progress in international cricket. The Afghan masses—from politician to commoner—from businessmen to cinema stars are very happy with evolution, praying for their outstanding performance in the league.

The Indian ambassador to Kabul, Manpreet Vohra congratulated Afghanistan, twitting, “It was my dream to see Afghan cricketer play in the IPL.” After all friends are friends and India is our time-tested friend, and helping Afghanistan in every sector. All sorts of sports, especially football and cricket have been playing a significant role in prosperity and stability of the country and of course it is a magical journey.

The Afghan masses felicitating national create team on its landmark frequent victory. There is hope that the cricket player to continue bringing good name and happiness to the war-hit country.