Editorial; we know our enemy

There is no denial that US longest war continues to trudge on and the bodies continue to pile up in which Afghan civilians are the worst victims at first place beside, the Afghan security forces. Moreover, 2017 has been a bloody one in our country, with the death toll numbering in the hundreds even holy places like mosques were not spared. The militant outfits has gone too far as they targeted worshipers in mosque. According to the United Nations, the number of civilians killed in a six-month period reached an eight year record high. Despite the Afghan and foreign forces are fighting militants, especially the Taliban insurgents, but shows no signs of abating. Our military bases were targeted. But the most deadly one is when Kabul was targeted in truck bombing in which 500 Kabul residents were killed and wounded. When foreign forces entered Afghanistan in October 2001, al-Qaeda was quickly pushed out of Afghanistan, and the Taliban regime easily removed. However, after 2004, insecurity has been deteriorated Taliban and other militant outfits remerged. Now we have more than 20 terrorist groups to fight with. It is worth mentioning that our brave and patriot Afghan security forces have been making progress in the war and proved bitter taste to the militants in the battlefield. However, the Taliban and other militant outfits could not be materialized without support of some neighboring countries—especially Pakistan—a state that never been sincere with the Afghan government in the fight in war on terror. Despite several call, and numerous pressurize, Islamabad still remained constant in its duplicity. So it’s unclear when Pakistan puts end to it is double game and stand honestly with Afghanistan to purged militant outfits once for all and have a region full of peace and prosperity. Noting this we have a clear definition of war and with who we are fighting. On the other hand Hizb-e-Islami leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar termed the ongoing conflict as ethnic war—a remark earned harsh criticism. Some members in the Wolesi Jirga of parliament said “war in Afghanistan is not an ethnic war; the war in Afghanistan is the war which led by the remnants of this person (Hekmatyar) in different parts of the county, who have raised flags under the name of Taliban and Daesh.” One thing is crystal clear that all ethnic tribes in Afghanistan have been rendering huge sacrificing in this war and we, irrespective who we are and from which tribes we belong, are the worst victims of terrorism. From civil war till now, a large number of people either from Tajik, Pashtun, Hazara, Uzbek and other tribes have been martyred or wounded. It is better for Hekmatyar to think of peace and restrain giving such remarks that benefits no one but the enemies. It is not old Afghanistan, many things have changed and Hizb-e-Islami leader must realize this—this is good for him. Even he (Hekmatyar) attacked media outlets—a progress that previous and incumbent governments not only committed to protect it and also termed it as biggest achievement. Freedom of expression is greats triumph. It is better to protect media family instead of evil attempt to destroy it.