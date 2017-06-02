Editorial: We will win against Pakistan

A scene of fear and terror unlashed on Wednesday morning, after a massive blast shaken Kabul, the capital city, in which hundreds of innocent Afghans were killed and wounded. There is no doubt that heinous terrorists have once again proved that they (terrorists) have no respect and mercy to humanity. It is also a crystal fact that state-supporting them is also in the same truck of cruelness, unkind, ruthless and as whole against humankind. The brave Afghan security forces are fighting terrorist with high moral, but our enemies are hiding them in its soil. Soon after deadly explosion, National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that suicide attack was planned by the Haqqani Network in coordination with the Pakistan Inter-Services (ISI) in Pakistan. Hope there was no country by the name of Pakistan in the world map. Why Pakistan is hell-bent on killing Afghans? Over 90 innocent Afghans were killed and more than 450 wounded in the terrorist attack supported by the ISI. Terrorists have once again proved they were representing no religion and ideology and staged such attacks just to please their Pakistan lords. The killing of innocent people in the month of Ramadan served no purpose and was against principles of Islami, the NDS said in a statement. Certainly, our brave Afghan security forces would bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to the book. Pakistan is our number one enemy, and does everything to destroy us. But, this dream of Pakistan would be digger to the grave by our security institutions. Moreover, the National Unity Government (NUG) has to take the issue with UN Security Council. Pakistan’s atrocity is no more tolerable. Key leaders of the militants are living in Pakistan, some of them already killed there. It is like open book that Pakistan supporting and harboring militants. In real scene, we are in fight against Pakistan—once we nail the country into its knee—we conquer against terrorists along it. Neither the militants, nor the government of Pakistan are separate from each other’s, even ideologically are the same. Both are two sides of the same coin—both are making indefatigable efforts to ruin Afghanistan. Taking this in view, time is ripe for the NUG to wage war against Pakistan officially, and defiantly the entire Afghan masses would stand shoulder to shoulder with the government. This war has been feeding on the blood of our people, and Pakistan is the main factor in carnage. With all uncertainty, we will create a new Afghanistan, while fighting against evil forces. We will win against Pakistan. We are already one step forward, as the cricket board cancelled planned cricket games against Pakistan after the bombing. Not only cricket, but every sort of ties has to be suspended with Pakistan. Wish Pakistan was not our neighbor—at least we could have breath of serenity.