Education is key toward prosperity

AT-KABUL: Education and providing educational facilities are the best and only remedies toward pushing a nation toward peace, stability, and prosperity, a Chinese official said on Saturday.

Director of Division of Asian and African Affairs for the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges of the Chinese Ministry of Education, Mr. LI Xudong, during a meeting with Afghan Youth Leaders delegation in Beijing, the capital city, has emphasized on importance of education.

He pledged to provide extend scholarship to Afghan students to purse higher education in Chinese university. “We are ready to help the Afghan government in areas of education.”

He also acknowledged education progress and scale of education in his country, putting the number of full-time teachers to 15.43 million, and the number of enrolled students to 260 million.

He furthered, “We have 512,000 schools, and the National Education Expenditure is 3.61 trillion RMB, (Chinese money).

When Afghan delegation asked about more Chinese role in education areas, he said that security issue has been creating hurdled for their staffers. But he pledged that despite security problems, the Ministry of Education is committed to work for the betterment of education sectors.

He also talked about people-to-people exchange, terming international cooperation and exchanges in education an important step.

He added that starting from 2000, China has successively established people-to-people exchange mechanisms at vice-premier level with Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, France, Indonesia, South Africa and Germany, covering a wide range of fields including education, science and technology, culture, health care, sports, broadcast media, movie, tourism, women, youth, achieves, etc.

The Afghan youth delegation asked Chinese Ministry of Education to further help Afghanistan in areas of education. They also asked for more education compounds to be built by the government of China.