Eight Afghan guards for foreign troops killed near Bagram airbase

AT-KABUL: At least eight guards working for the US-led international coalition forces were killed and two others wounded when Taliban fighters attacked their vehicle near the US-administered Bagram airbase late Monday in northern Parwan province, officials said Tuesday.

“Unknown armed men attacked the Afghan guards’ vehicle working in the Bagram airbase, killing eight guards and wounding two more,” provincial spokeswoman, Wahida Shahkar said.

She said that the attack was carried out in the Shahkai area of Bagram district around 10:00pm, while the guards were on their way to duty.

Shahkar added that the attackers opened fire by the AK-47 rifles on the vehicle of guards.

The two wounded guards had been shifted to the Italy-funded Emergency hospital in Kabul, according to the provincial spokeswoman.

“Investigation started over the incident,” he underlined.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the insurgent group said in a statement that their armed fighters attacked the guards’ vehicle and killed eight and wounded two others.