Eight civilians killed, 17 injured in Nangarhar suicide attack

AT-KABUL: At least eight people were killed and 17 were injured after a suicide attacker detonated his explosives laden vest among tens of protestors in Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar today afternoon, officials said.

The attack which took place at around 2:30pm targeted protestors from Kuz-Kunar district, who were gathered in the city to protest in support of a farmer Local Police commander, Attaullah Khogyanai, the governor spokesman told Afghanistan Times.

At least eight civilians including two children were killed in the attack and 17 injured that took place among the protesters who were gathered outside the house of the commander in first Police District of the city.

No group claimed the responsibility for the attack on the civilians in Nangarhar where both Taliban and Daesh fighters are active, but in the paste such attacks in which civilians were targeted were carried out by the Daesh group.

Daesh has been faced with strong resistance from local people in Nangarhar where Afghan security forces ground and air operation against the group also continue.