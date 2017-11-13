Eight police killed in Farah attack

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack against a police checkpoint in the western Farah province on Sunday night which ended in killing of eight police personnel, local police officials said Monday.

The official, speaking into the matter said the unpleasant incident happened late Sunday night in Farah city’s Regi area.

During the Taliban offensive, another policemen sustained injuries.

Muhammad Iqbal Baher, Farah police spokesperson has also confirmed the incident.

Moreover, Mohammad Nasir Mahri, spokesman for the provincial governor said they are of the opinion that one among the police personnel has secretly cooperated with Taliban militants over the deadly attack.

Taliban militants took all weapons from the checkpoint, officials said.