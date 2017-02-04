‘Eight policemen poisoned; shot dead by Taliban insurgents in Faryab’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least eight policemen who were members of one family were cowardly killed by the Taliban insurgents in Faryab province, local official said on Friday

Almar district governor, Mohammad Saleh Saleh told TOLOnews that the deceased police forces members include a father, his two sons, his two son-in-laws and his three nephew.

“The policemen were poisoned first and then were shot dead by the Taliban insurgents,” he said.The incident took place in Gard Marshkar village in the district.

According to media report, the attacker, who is a resident of Almar district, was surrendered to the police force 15 days ago.

This is not the first incident of its nature, as the Taliban insurgents carried such “cowardly attacks” several time in the past. It indicates that the Taliban insurgent has lost influence to battle face-to-fact with security forces. The Afghan security forces repelled the spring offensive of the Taliban insurgents very effectively, which is a big blow to the group. Taliban and other militant outfits would never win war as they are at the wrong path. Afghan security forces have been fighting all form of insurgency with high moral.