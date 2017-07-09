Eight poultry farms established in Takhar

AT News Report-KABUL: Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) on Saturday said that eight poultry forms were established in Northern Takhar province since the beginning of this year.

A press statement issued by the MAIL said that that the farms have been established in Farkhar, Bangi, Chah Aab, and in Taloqan city center of Takhar province.

Capability of each farm is 5,000 chicken in each round and four of the mentioned farms have produced 90,000 chicken in the past three months in Takhar, added statement.

Statement said that 80 people were provided job opportunity in the farms in the province.

Owner of the farms gained 2.5 million afs in one past month in Takhar, noted statement.

These farms have been established by the MAIL at cost of $336,000. The farms are partnership farms with 60 percent share of MAIL and 40 share of traders, mentioned that statement.

Statement said that work over 12 other poultry farms are underway in Takhar and till date around 60 percent of the project completed.

Each farm will have the capacity of 5000 chicken production, asserted statement.

MAIL has allocated around $1 million for establishing 20 poultry farms in Takhar and by completion of this project over 1200 tons of chekin meat will be produced in this Northern Province, underlined the statement.