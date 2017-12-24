Eight Taliban killed in Marja operation

AT News Report-KABUL: At least eight Taliban fighters were killed during operations conducted by Afghan forces in Marja district of Helmand provinces.

Air and ground operation going on successfully against insurgents in Marja district and till date eight Taliban fighter including their two group leader were killed in the district, said a press statement issued by Helmand provincial press office.

Statement said that the joint ground and air operation started yesterday and so far the Afghan forces moved forward around 10km in the district.

Statement said that most of the areas cleared from Taliban insurgents and mines planted by insurgents.

One making mine company of the Taliban along with some ammunition were destroyed during operation as well, underlined the statement.