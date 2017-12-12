Election commission accuses govt of not cooperating

AT-KABUL: The Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday accused the government of not cooperating regarding the parliamentarian and district councils elections.

Golajan Sayyad, spokesman for the commission said that the government did not approve their schemes on time and did not provide it with possibilities.

“If security is ensured and the electric ID cards are issued, we can hold the elections on time,” Sayyad said.

He added that the commission was prepared to have consultations with the government. Political parties, civil society and other bodies to help the voters’ registration and based on their ID cards.

The government is yet to introduce new chief of the election commission to replace Najibullah Ahmadzai, who was discharged last month.

But the government says it was making efforts to assist the election commission. President’s Spokesman, Shah Hossain Murtazawi said that the government was working to provide financial budget to the commission besides ensuring security.

He said that the new director for the commission would be introduced in the near future.